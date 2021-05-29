UK Intelligence Helping US Probe Into COVID-19 Wuhan Laboratory Leak Theory - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The UK intelligence services are helping the United States to investigate whether the coronavirus leaked from the laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, media reported.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the US Intelligence Community (IC) has determined there was insufficient information to assess whether COVID-19 came from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory leak and ordered the IC to redouble efforts to investigate the matter and to report their findings to him in 90 days.

According to The Telegraph newspaper, the UK intelligence has conducted its own investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. London's current official stance on the issue is that the leak theory should not be discounted.

"We are contributing what intelligence we have on Wuhan, as well as offering to help the American to corroborate and analyze any intelligence they have that we can assist with," a senior Whitehall security source told The Telegraph.

In March, the World Health Organization released the full version of a report by an international group of experts of the organization on a visit to the Chinese city of Wuhan. The report concluded that the leak of COVID-19 from a laboratory was very unlikely. According to the experts, the new type of the coronavirus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through another animal.

However, a recently-released US intelligence report revealed that three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology became ill with respiratory infections resembling COVID-19 in November of 2019, a month before China officially reported any cases, which sparked new rumors around the origins of the deadly virus.