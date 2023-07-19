UK Intelligence Hopes to Win AI 'Race' - MI6 Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) MI6 head Richard Moore said Wednesday that the United Kingdom's Secret Intelligence Service intended to win what he sees as a global race to harness the growing capabilities of the artificial intelligence.

"Let me say with clarity and conviction: my service, together with our allies, intends to win the race to master the ethical and safe use of AI," he said in a speech at the British embassy in Prague.

AI technology is going to make information more accessible and MI6 agents are already using it to augment data collection, Moore said.

He suggested that China had "inherent advantages," which his service would never be able to match, such as its sheer scale that gives Beijing access to immense datasets.

"But speaking for the United Kingdom Intelligence Community, we have advantages too: our people, inspired by their mission; our values, entrepreneurial and democratic; our technology, ingenious and leading edge; our partnerships, based on friendship not transactions; all combining to maximize our creativity," he said.

Moore said MI6 could not be sure where the advance of AI would take humanity but admitted that he hoped UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would be able to negotiate an agreement on global coordination in developing AI capabilities.