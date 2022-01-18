UK Intelligence Knew About US Synagogue Attacker Malik Akram - Reports

British intelligence had information about Malik Faisal Akram, the United Kingdom citizen who took four hostages during an attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, over the weekend, the BBC reported on Tuesday

On Saturday, Akram took four people hostage in the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville during Sabbath services and was killed by police. US media reported that Akram claimed to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui - a Pakistani woman with ties to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).

Akram reportedly demanded that his sister be freed from US Federal prison, where she is serving an 86 year sentence for trying to kill American officers in Afghanistan.

British intelligence had placed Akram on a security watchlist as a subject of investigation in late 2020. However, intelligence officials decided that Akram did not present a threat at that time, the report read.

Akram arrived in the United States via New York City's JFK International Airport two weeks ago and bought weapons once he entered the country, the report added.

Two teenagers had been arrested in Manchester in relation to the Texas synagogue attack, according to the report.

Both, London and Washington said they consider the attack on the synagogue to be an act of terrorism.