UrduPoint.com

UK Intelligence Knew About US Synagogue Attacker Malik Akram - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 11:12 PM

UK Intelligence Knew About US Synagogue Attacker Malik Akram - Reports

British intelligence had information about Malik Faisal Akram, the United Kingdom citizen who took four hostages during an attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, over the weekend, the BBC reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) British intelligence had information about Malik Faisal Akram, the United Kingdom citizen who took four hostages during an attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, over the weekend, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Akram took four people hostage in the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville during Sabbath services and was killed by police. US media reported that Akram claimed to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui - a Pakistani woman with ties to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).

Akram reportedly demanded that his sister be freed from US Federal prison, where she is serving an 86 year sentence for trying to kill American officers in Afghanistan.

British intelligence had placed Akram on a security watchlist as a subject of investigation in late 2020. However, intelligence officials decided that Akram did not present a threat at that time, the report read.

Akram arrived in the United States via New York City's JFK International Airport two weeks ago and bought weapons once he entered the country, the report added.

Two teenagers had been arrested in Manchester in relation to the Texas synagogue attack, according to the report.

Both, London and Washington said they consider the attack on the synagogue to be an act of terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Police Israel Russia Aafia Siddiqui Washington London Manchester New York United Kingdom United States Women 2020 Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 15 more positive for coronavir ..

Balochistan reports 15 more positive for coronavirus

23 seconds ago
 UN Hopes Lavrov-Blinken Meeting Will Help Lessen T ..

UN Hopes Lavrov-Blinken Meeting Will Help Lessen Tensions Around Ukraine - Spoke ..

26 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

28 seconds ago
 Three policemen injured in Peshawar hand grenade a ..

Three policemen injured in Peshawar hand grenade attack

30 seconds ago
 Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 22 runs to level ODI se ..

Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 22 runs to level ODI series

4 minutes ago
 Russia says no new talks on Ukraine until West res ..

Russia says no new talks on Ukraine until West responds to demands

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.