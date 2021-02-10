UrduPoint.com
UK Intelligence Service Recruiting Foreign-Born Spies To Increase Diversity - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:32 PM

The UK Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6, is now recruiting foreign-born spies in an attempt to improve diversity among its secret agents and widen its recruitment policy, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The UK Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6, is now recruiting foreign-born spies in an attempt to improve diversity among its secret agents and widen its recruitment policy, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Citing an inside source, the news outlet said that potential spies will no longer need to be born in the United Kingdom in order to apply to MI6, but they are still required to hold UK citizenship.

"The rules around the employment of dual nationals have changed recently so you can now have been born a foreign national and then have come to the UK," the Whitehall source is quoted as saying.

MI6 recruits were required to have two UK-born parents, but after then chief Alex Younger changed that rule in May 2018, the children of migrants were allowed to join as long as they were born in the UK.

Later, the Secret Intelligence Service, which is portrayed in the quintessential spy films of the James bond saga, also scrapped the upper age limit of 55 and reduced to 18 the minimum employment age, in an attempt to attract younger recruits with technology skills.

