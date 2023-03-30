UrduPoint.com

UK Intelligence To Create New AI-Equipped Open Source Department - Security Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 05:30 PM

UK Intelligence to Create New AI-Equipped Open Source Department - Security Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The UK intelligence service is planning to establish a new department as an Open-Source Intelligence Hub, equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to process open data published online and fight disinformation, UK Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat said.

"With a deeper focus on the right talent, training and technology, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, it (the new department) would add another powerful string to our bow," Tugendhat said in a letter published by The Telegraph late on Thursday.

The security minister also said that the monitoring of user-uploaded information online, combined with secret intelligence and AI-based technologies, would provide for "spotting a crucial troop movement" and detecting an enemy maneuver, as well as "catching a foreign agent," the newspaper reported.

Last week, the UK announced its ambition to become one of a global technology superpower by 2030 while countering what it sees as rivals' malign influences. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the International Technology Strategy identified the areas that the UK believes would shape the coming decades, including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, semiconductors, telecom, and engineering biology. It hopes to draw on national resources in the industry, finance, academia and civil society to advance the tech sector.

Related Topics

Technology Civil Society United Kingdom Hub Industry

Recent Stories

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

2 hours ago
 ‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

3 hours ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

3 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

4 hours ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.