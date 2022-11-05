UK Intelligence Working With Ukraine to Create 'Partisan Terror Army' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) A cell of British military-intelligence figures is planning to organize and train a covert Ukrainian "partisan" army with the aim of attacking targets in Crimea, independent outlet The Grayzone reports.

Documents obtained by The Grayzone reveal that the planned assault on Crimea aims to isolate Russian forces there by "denying resupply by sea and overland via Kerch."

The plan, put together in agreement with the Security Service of Ukraine's Odessa branch, also aims to "degrade" Russia's ability to blockade Kiev and "erode" Moscow's "warfighting capability," The Grayzone said on Friday, citing leaked documents.

According to the independent news outlet, the same "coterie of military-intelligence operatives" that is currently planning to create and train a secret Ukrainian partisan terror army, was responsible for drawing up plans to blow up the Crimean Bridge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.