UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Intends To Continue To Play Leading Role At UNGA Regardless Of Meeting Format - FCO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 06:40 AM

UK Intends to Continue to Play Leading Role at UNGA Regardless of Meeting Format - FCO

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The UK intends to continue to play a key role at the UN General Assembly regardless of the meeting format, a spokesperson for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) told RIA Novosti.

"The coronavirus outbreak has highlighted the importance of global coordination to tackle common challenges, including the worldwide fight to defeat the pandemic.

It has also meant that global institutions and organizations have to adapt to new ways of working," the spokesperson said.

"The UK will continue to play a leading role at the UN General Assembly, however this annual gathering is convened," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Assembly UK United Nations Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

5 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

5 hours ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

6 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.