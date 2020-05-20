UK Intends to Continue to Play Leading Role at UNGA Regardless of Meeting Format - FCO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The UK intends to continue to play a key role at the UN General Assembly regardless of the meeting format, a spokesperson for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) told RIA Novosti.

"The coronavirus outbreak has highlighted the importance of global coordination to tackle common challenges, including the worldwide fight to defeat the pandemic.

It has also meant that global institutions and organizations have to adapt to new ways of working," the spokesperson said.

"The UK will continue to play a leading role at the UN General Assembly, however this annual gathering is convened," the spokesperson said.