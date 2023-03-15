UrduPoint.com

UK Intends To Strengthen Relations With Australia, Japan - Foreign Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United Kingdom intends to strengthen relations with friendly Indo-Pacific nations, primarily Japan and Australia, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

"The UK will remain focused on that for many, many decades to come. Build strong relationships with our friends in the region. Australia being a very obvious example, but of course, Japan as well," Cleverly told Japanese broadcaster NHK on Tuesday.

At the same time, the UK official expressed concern over China increasing its activity in the region.

"Our relationship with China, our response to China's actions need to be carefully calibrated," Cleverly said, adding that there were areas of Chinese behavior which London "criticizes directly.

In particular, the UK is against China's activity in the South China Sea and the prosecution of minorities in the autonomous region of Xinjiang Uyghur, the top UK diplomat added.

On Monday, the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the UK and the United States, also known as AUKUS, announced a multi-phased plan to supply Australia with conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines and technology for their production.

Beijing reacted negatively to the decision, saying the three countries were moving further down the wrong path, in pursuance of their own geopolitical interests while completely ignoring concerns of the international community.

