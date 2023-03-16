The United Kingdom is interested in attracting labor migrants from Tajikistan, with the two sides actively in talks over the matter, the Tajik Labor Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United Kingdom is interested in attracting labor migrants from Tajikistan, with the two sides actively in talks over the matter, the Tajik Labor Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, head of the Tajik Migration Service Imatsho Nodirzoda met with Jonathan Burgess, the director of operations of UK company HOPS Labour Solutions, one of the leading UK employers, providing seasonal agricultural work in the UK for people from different parts of the world.

"During the meeting, Burgess expressed interest in attracting labor migrants from Tajikistan to work in the UK," the ministry said.

Burgess' visit is aimed at discussing matters related to drawing Tajik nationals for seasonal labor in the UK and signing an agreement on cooperation in the area between the two sides, according to the ministry.

The director of the UK company was also provided with information on the situation in the Tajik labor market, prospects for professional training of labor force and their skills, including knowledge of foreign languages.