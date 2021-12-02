UK Interested in Dialogue With Russia on Cybersecurity - Moscow

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said during her meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that London is interested in dialogue with Moscow on information security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"The British side expressed interest in a dialogue on international information security issues in the context of countering cybercrime," the ministry said in a statement.