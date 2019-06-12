UrduPoint.com
UK Interested In Strengthening Cooperation With Belarus Following Brexit - Belarus' Rumas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 03:10 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The United Kingdom is interested in strengthening cooperation with Belarus following its exit from the European Union, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said.

Rumas visited London from June 10-11 for a working visit and met with UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt.

"The United Kingdom, as part of its Brexit plan, is interested in establishing more close top-level government relations with Belarus, since following its exit from the European Union the United Kingdom will have to reestablish many relationships which were previously under the jurisdiction of Brussels," Rumas said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

Rumas added that during recent years, governmental contacts had increased and cooperation between defense ministries and regional governments was developing.

The United Kingdom was supposed to leave the European Union in March but failed to do so because UK lawmakers refused to back the withdrawal agreement proposed by former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who resigned on Friday but remained a caretaker at the post until a new prime minister is elected. Given the situation, London was given an extension until October 31 to find a way out of the deadlock.

