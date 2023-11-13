Open Menu

UK Interior Minister Braverman Sacked Amid Reshuffle

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

UK interior minister Braverman sacked amid reshuffle

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) British leader Rishi Sunak on Monday sacked controversial interior minister Suella Braverman, as he reshuffles his top team ahead of a general election expected next year.

Sunak had come under growing pressure to axe Braverman, an outspoken right-winger, after critics accused her of heightening tensions during weeks of contentious pro-Palestinian demonstrations and counter-protests in Britain.

It was not immediately clear who will replace Braverman, who was appointed to the post when Sunak became prime minister just over a year ago.

Following her dismissal, Braverman said "it has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary".

"I will have more to say in due course," she added.

The firing comes as the ruling Conservatives confirmed a major reshuffle of Sunak's top ministers was underway -- his first since becoming the country's leader on October 25, 2022.

