UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman Warns Illegal Migrants From Sudan of Possible Deportation

The United Kingdom is working on a migration law which provides for the possible deportation of those who arrive in the country illegally, including migrants coming from violence-torn Sudan, UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United Kingdom is working on a migration law which provides for the possible deportation of those who arrive in the country illegally, including migrants coming from violence-torn Sudan, UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman said on Wednesday.

"We are passing a new law at the moment to deal with people, who come here illegally. There is no good reason for anybody to get into a small boat and cross the (English) channel in search of a life in the United Kingdom," Braverman told UK broadcaster SkyNews.

There are various mechanisms for those who want to flee Sudan for humanitarian reasons, the minister said, citing the example of the UN Refugee Agency, "the right mechanism by which people should apply if they do want to seek asylum in the United Kingdom."

The new law will provide the UK government with an opportunity to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda or other safe countries, SkyNews reported, though adding that it had already caused heated debates in the parliament, since measures provided in the document might run counter to the UK's international obligations.

Citizens of different countries have been fleeing Sudan by both legal and illegal means after violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out on April 15. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry has said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 450 deaths and 4,000 injured people.