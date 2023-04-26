UrduPoint.com

UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman Warns Illegal Migrants From Sudan Of Possible Deportation

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 06:42 PM

UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman Warns Illegal Migrants From Sudan of Possible Deportation

The United Kingdom is working on a migration law which provides for the possible deportation of those who arrive in the country illegally, including migrants coming from violence-torn Sudan, UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United Kingdom is working on a migration law which provides for the possible deportation of those who arrive in the country illegally, including migrants coming from violence-torn Sudan, UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman said on Wednesday.

"We are passing a new law at the moment to deal with people, who come here illegally. There is no good reason for anybody to get into a small boat and cross the (English) channel in search of a life in the United Kingdom," Braverman told UK broadcaster SkyNews.

There are various mechanisms for those who want to flee Sudan for humanitarian reasons, the minister said, citing the example of the UN Refugee Agency, "the right mechanism by which people should apply if they do want to seek asylum in the United Kingdom."

The new law will provide the UK government with an opportunity to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda or other safe countries, SkyNews reported, though adding that it had already caused heated debates in the parliament, since measures provided in the document might run counter to the UK's international obligations.

Citizens of different countries have been fleeing Sudan by both legal and illegal means after violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out on April 15. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry has said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 450 deaths and 4,000 injured people.

Related Topics

Injured World United Nations Interior Minister Parliament Died United Kingdom Rwanda Sudan April From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting to control hoarding, smuggling o ..

DC chairs meeting to control hoarding, smuggling of sugar, fertilizer

22 seconds ago
 DC directs magistrates to continue inspections for ..

DC directs magistrates to continue inspections for controlling profiteering

23 seconds ago
 Russia Returns 40 Military From Territory Controll ..

Russia Returns 40 Military From Territory Controlled by Kiev - Defense Ministry

24 seconds ago
 S. Korean, US Companies Conclude 23 MoUs in Advanc ..

S. Korean, US Companies Conclude 23 MoUs in Advanced Technologies, Energy Sector ..

52 seconds ago
 Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms fo ..

Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms forecast

10 minutes ago
 Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continue ..

Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continues

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.