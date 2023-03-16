UrduPoint.com

UK Interior Minister To Visit Rwanda To Discuss Cooperation On Illegal Migration - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 11:50 PM

UK Interior Minister to Visit Rwanda to Discuss Cooperation on Illegal Migration - Reports

Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman will travel to Rwanda on March 17 to discuss the controversial bilateral agreement on relocating illegal migrants to the African country, British media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman will travel to Rwanda on March 17 to discuss the controversial bilateral agreement on relocating illegal migrants to the African country, British media reported on Thursday.

Last week, Braverman presented a bill to parliament that seeks to relocate migrants who came to the UK illegally by boats across the English Channel to a "safe third country" like Rwanda. Asylum in the UK will only be granted in exceptional cases and within a yearly quota.

The junior minister is going to visit Rwanda in an attempt to discuss the implementation of the UK's controversial migration deal signed by her predecessor with the Rwandan authorities that allows deportation of people who came to the UK illegally to the central African country, the iNews daily said.

Braverman's plan has faced serious criticism from both the opposition and various human rights organizations. Some argue that forced relocation will not be effective in preventing the illegal migration to UK, while others say the bill violates human rights.

The first deportation of migrants to Rwanda was planned to take place on June 14, 2022. However, the flight was canceled at the last moment as the European Court of Human Rights granted a last-minute appeal to all the asylum seekers on board. The UK had reportedly paid Rwanda 120 million Pounds ($145 million) for the failed relocation of illegal migrants to the country and was not happy with the European court's decision.

Related Topics

Parliament Visit United Kingdom Rwanda March June Media All From Agreement Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Paris Mayor Refuses to Force Street Cleaners to Re ..

Paris Mayor Refuses to Force Street Cleaners to Resume Work Amid Pension Reform ..

2 minutes ago
 Credit Suisse Sued Over Claims of Failure to Repor ..

Credit Suisse Sued Over Claims of Failure to Report Internal Control Weaknesses ..

1 minute ago
 Ahsan hits out PTI for damaging political, economi ..

Ahsan hits out PTI for damaging political, economic system

17 minutes ago
 Supply of crude oil from Russia in April's first w ..

Supply of crude oil from Russia in April's first week: Musadik Malik

17 minutes ago
 Paris Mayor Refuses to Force Street Cleaners to Re ..

Paris Mayor Refuses to Force Street Cleaners to Resume Work Amid Pension Reform ..

17 minutes ago
 Global cocaine production hits record levels as de ..

Global cocaine production hits record levels as demand surges after Covid slowdo ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.