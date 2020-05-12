UK Introduces COVID-19 Alert Level System - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The United Kingdom is launching a coronavirus alert level system to monitor the situation with the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday during a press conference, adding that the spread is slowing.

"First, in order to monitor our progress, we are establishing a new COVID alert level system. The COVID alert level has five levels, each relating to the level of threat posed by the virus. The level will be primarily determined by the R value [basic reproduction number] and the number of coronavirus cases. In turn, that COVID alert level will determine the level of social distancing measures in place, and the lower the level, the fewer measures, the higher the level, the stricter the measures," Johnson said.

The announcement comes one day after Johnson addressed the nation to unveil the government's plans to begin easing the social distancing measures.

The prime minister also said that the UK stood on level four since the start of the epidemic, but was now entering level three as the country managed to bring "the R level down and the number of infections down."

On Monday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care reported 3,877 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, down from 3,923 on Sunday. The overall case total currently stands at 223,060 with 32,065 deaths.