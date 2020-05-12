UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Introduces COVID-19 Alert Level System - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

UK Introduces COVID-19 Alert Level System - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The United Kingdom is launching a coronavirus alert level system to monitor the situation with the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday during a press conference, adding that the spread is slowing.

"First, in order to monitor our progress, we are establishing a new COVID alert level system. The COVID alert level has five levels, each relating to the level of threat posed by the virus. The level will be primarily determined by the R value [basic reproduction number] and the number of coronavirus cases. In turn, that COVID alert level will determine the level of social distancing measures in place, and the lower the level, the fewer measures, the higher the level, the stricter the measures," Johnson said.

The announcement comes one day after Johnson addressed the nation to unveil the government's plans to begin easing the social distancing measures.

The prime minister also said that the UK stood on level four since the start of the epidemic, but was now entering level three as the country managed to bring "the R level down and the number of infections down."

On Monday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care reported 3,877 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, down from 3,923 on Sunday. The overall case total currently stands at 223,060 with 32,065 deaths.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Alert Progress United Kingdom Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

16 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losin ..

5 minutes ago

Former French President Under Investigation Over S ..

5 minutes ago

New York State Regions to Begin Partial Reopening ..

5 minutes ago

Egyptian Medics Confirm 346 New COVID-19 Cases - S ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.