UK Introduces Fresh Round of Targeted Sanctions on 'Assad Regime' - Foreign Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The UK Foreign Office introduced on Monday new targeted sanctions on Syrian individuals close to President Bashar Assad, with Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad, presidential adviser Luna Al-Shibl and prominent businesspersons among those facing asset freezes and travel bans.

These are the first sanctions against the Syrian leadership introduced under London's autonomous sanctions regime that came into force after the transition period.

"The UK has announced a fresh round of targeted sanctions on the Assad regime, including close allies of the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, to send a clear message that they must be held to account for their crimes.

The Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has outlined that the UK will impose travel bans and asset freezes on six members of the regime, including the Foreign Minister, to ensure they do not benefit from the UK in any way," the Foreign Office said in a press release.

Apart from Miqdad and Al-Shibl, businesspersons Yassar Ibrahim and Muhammad Bara'Al-Qatirji, Maj. Gen. Malik Aliaa and Maj. Gen. Zaid Salah were sanctioned.

"Today, we are holding six more individuals from the regime to account for their wholesale assault on the very citizens they should be protecting," Raab said.