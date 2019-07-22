UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Introduces Measures To Curb Single-Use Plastics, Plans To Involve Businesses - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:25 PM

UK Introduces Measures to Curb Single-Use Plastics, Plans to Involve Businesses - Gov't

The United Kingdom has introduced a package of new measures aimed at reducing the use of single-use plastics, including new forms of packaging and greater financing on the part of businesses, the UK government said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The United Kingdom has introduced a package of new measures aimed at reducing the use of single-use plastics, including new forms of packaging and greater financing on the part of businesses, the UK government said on Monday.

"New forms of packaging and plastic made from plants, wood chippings and food waste could be a step closer, thanks to new business and government investment. Businesses are expected to jointly invest up to 149 million [$185 million], alongside a 60 million government investment ... Funding could be used to find ways to cut waste in the supply chain, develop new business models and create new sustainable recyclable materials," the government's statement read.

The statement also said that the measures could include using plants instead of oils to make plastic in a bid to lower carbon emissions.

This could potentially be tied with the recently passed law cementing the country's pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

Around 80 million tonnes of plastic packaging is produced annually, a number that may triple by 2050 if appropriate measures are not taken, the UK government warned.

The United Kingdom is not the first country to take serious steps in curbing the use of single-use plastics in the past month. New Zealand officially banned single-use plastic shopping bags on July 1 and said it would impose fines for businesses that continue to produce these bags.

Related Topics

UK Business United Kingdom New Zealand May July Gas From Government Million

Recent Stories

India's warmongering threat to regional peace: Mas ..

16 minutes ago

Seventeen teenage cricketers report for Emerging P ..

22 minutes ago

Two Pakistani umpires attending Softball Asia umpi ..

2 minutes ago

Top priority to hold PHL: Asif Bajwa

2 minutes ago

Libya resumes oil output at largest field after 's ..

2 minutes ago

People's participation in elections befitting repl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.