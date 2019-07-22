The United Kingdom has introduced a package of new measures aimed at reducing the use of single-use plastics, including new forms of packaging and greater financing on the part of businesses, the UK government said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The United Kingdom has introduced a package of new measures aimed at reducing the use of single-use plastics, including new forms of packaging and greater financing on the part of businesses, the UK government said on Monday.

"New forms of packaging and plastic made from plants, wood chippings and food waste could be a step closer, thanks to new business and government investment. Businesses are expected to jointly invest up to 149 million [$185 million], alongside a 60 million government investment ... Funding could be used to find ways to cut waste in the supply chain, develop new business models and create new sustainable recyclable materials," the government's statement read.

The statement also said that the measures could include using plants instead of oils to make plastic in a bid to lower carbon emissions.

This could potentially be tied with the recently passed law cementing the country's pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

Around 80 million tonnes of plastic packaging is produced annually, a number that may triple by 2050 if appropriate measures are not taken, the UK government warned.

The United Kingdom is not the first country to take serious steps in curbing the use of single-use plastics in the past month. New Zealand officially banned single-use plastic shopping bags on July 1 and said it would impose fines for businesses that continue to produce these bags.