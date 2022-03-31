UrduPoint.com

UK Introduces New Sanctions Against Russia Targeting Prominent Media-Related Figures

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

UK Introduces New Sanctions Against Russia Targeting Prominent Media-Related Figures

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United Kingdom has announced a new package of sanctions against Russia, targeting media sector and related prominent figures, the government said on Thursday.

"Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced 14 new sanctions today (Thursday 31 March) on Russian propagandists and state media who spread lies and deceit about (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine," the government said in a statement.

The updated sanctions list include tv anchor Sergey Brilev, Sputnik International Broadcasting head Anton Anisimov, Managing Director of RT Alexey Nikolov, and former head of the Russian communications watchdog Aleksandr Zharov.

"The government is also directly sanctioning state media organisations, targeting the Kremlin funded TV-Novosti who own RT, formerly Russia Today, and Rossiya Segodnya who control news agency Sputnik," the statement read.

London also imposed sanctions against head of the Russian National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin United Kingdom March Media TV Government

Recent Stories

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's politic ..

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's political temperature goes up

46 minutes ago
 Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame pos ..

Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame posthumously

1 hour ago
 Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not ..

Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not Joining Sanctions - Foreign M ..

1 hour ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for ..

NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for Karachi

1 hour ago
 Spring festival marathon race held in city

Spring festival marathon race held in city

1 hour ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.