UK Introduces New Sanctions Against Russia Targeting Prominent Media-Related Figures

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United Kingdom has announced a new package of sanctions against Russia, targeting media sector and related prominent figures, the government said on Thursday.

"Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced 14 new sanctions today (Thursday 31 March) on Russian propagandists and state media who spread lies and deceit about (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine," the government said in a statement.

The updated sanctions list include tv anchor Sergey Brilev, Sputnik International Broadcasting head Anton Anisimov, Managing Director of RT Alexey Nikolov, and former head of the Russian communications watchdog Aleksandr Zharov.

"The government is also directly sanctioning state media organisations, targeting the Kremlin funded TV-Novosti who own RT, formerly Russia Today, and Rossiya Segodnya who control news agency Sputnik," the statement read.

London also imposed sanctions against head of the Russian National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev.