UK inventor Dyson says Brexit gives Britain 'freedom'

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :British billionaire inventor James Dyson declared Wednesday that Brexit has given the nation back its "freedom", in an interview with the BBC.

"We've got our freedom, we can make trade agreements with other countries outside Europe (and) we can employ people from all around the world," said Dyson, a vocal supporter of Britain's exit from the European Union.

The 73-year-old, who founded and owns the electric appliance company that bears his name, was speaking after the UK finalised its divorce from the bloc at the end of last year after clinching a last-gasp trade deal with Brussels.

The entrepreneur had faced accusations of hypocrisy over his company's 2019 decision to move headquarters from Britain to Singapore, in the wake of the 2016 referendum in favour of Brexit.

But Dyson on Wednesday again defended his commitment to the UK.

"We're a British company -- I've put a lot into this country," he told the BBC.

"I'm taking on more people, I employ 4,000 people here (in Britain), I pay a large amount of tax here." Dyson last year headed The Sunday Times ranking of richest Britons with a fortune of 16.2 billion ($22.3 billion).

His company, famed for its bagless vacuum cleaners, last year unveiled 2.75 billion of investment to double its product range by 2025, ploughing cash into Britain, the Philippines and Singapore.

The news came after Dyson had in 2019 abandoned plans to produce electric cars after concluding that the project was commercially unviable.