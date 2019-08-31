UK Invests $17Bln in Primary, Secondary Schools for 2022-23 - Government

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces disbursing over 14 billion Pounds ($17 billion) in additional funding for Primary and secondary education for 2022-23, the UK government said in a statement.

"Schools across England are set for a giant cash boost as the Prime Minister announces he will invest over £14 billion in primary and secondary education between now and 2022/23. The funding package for 5-16 schools includes £2.6 billion for 2020/21, £4.8 billion for 21/22, and £7.1 billion for 22/23 compared to 19/20. This will bring the schools budget to £52.2bn in 22/23," the statement, published on the government's website on Friday, read.

According to the official figures, the government will provide at least 5,000 pounds for per every secondary school student in 2020 and 4,000 pounds for primary schoolchildren in 2021-22.

Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) will be granted 700 million pounds in additional funding in 2020-2021.

"My government will ensure all young people get the best possible start in life. That means the right funding, but also giving schools the powers they need to deal with bad behaviour and bullying so pupils continue to learn effectively," Johnson said, as quoted in the statement.

Boosting public spending on education was one of Johnson's promises in his campaign to become the prime minister.

Notably, UK media have suggested that by disbursing funding for social needs, Johnson is hinting at holding snap general elections.