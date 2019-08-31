UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Invests $17Bln In Primary, Secondary Schools For 2022-23 - Government

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 02:20 AM

UK Invests $17Bln in Primary, Secondary Schools for 2022-23 - Government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces disbursing over 14 billion Pounds ($17 billion) in additional funding for Primary and secondary education for 2022-23, the UK government said in a statement.

"Schools across England are set for a giant cash boost as the Prime Minister announces he will invest over £14 billion in primary and secondary education between now and 2022/23. The funding package for 5-16 schools includes £2.6 billion for 2020/21, £4.8 billion for 21/22, and £7.1 billion for 22/23 compared to 19/20. This will bring the schools budget to £52.2bn in 22/23," the statement, published on the government's website on Friday, read.

According to the official figures, the government will provide at least 5,000 pounds for per every secondary school student in 2020 and 4,000 pounds for primary schoolchildren in 2021-22.

Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) will be granted 700 million pounds in additional funding in 2020-2021.

"My government will ensure all young people get the best possible start in life. That means the right funding, but also giving schools the powers they need to deal with bad behaviour and bullying so pupils continue to learn effectively," Johnson said, as quoted in the statement.

Boosting public spending on education was one of Johnson's promises in his campaign to become the prime minister.

Notably, UK media have suggested that by disbursing funding for social needs, Johnson is hinting at holding snap general elections.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Budget Student Young United Kingdom 2020 Media All Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces Saturday as Hijri new year holiday f ..

2 hours ago

RTA launches a new night bus service

3 hours ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

3 hours ago

Expats to get their bank accounts verified through ..

2 hours ago

US Set to Add Poland to Visa Waiver Program Once I ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.