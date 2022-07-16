UK Invests $2.35Bln to Upgrade Typhoon Fighter Jet Capabilities for Royal Air Force - BAE

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The United Kingdom will invest $2.35 billion to upgrade its fleet of Eurofighter Typhoon jets and maintain it as an effective combat force for the next two decades, BAE Systems said.

"The UK MInistry of Defense has announced a $2.35 billion investment in a package of new capabilities which will be equipped on Royal Air Force Typhoon aircraft," BAE Systems said in a press release on Friday.

UK Minister for Defense Procurement Jeremy Quin announced the decision at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) show which was held at the Fairford air base, the release said.

The upgrade plan "includes the delivery of the state-of-the-art European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk 2 radar and work also ensures the aircraft can integrate additional capabilities and weapons later in the decade to counter emerging threats until 2040 and beyond," the release added.

The investment will help support 20,000 jobs across the United Kingdom and will contribute to the training and deployment of a new generation of aerospace engineers, technicians and manufacturers across the country, according to the release.