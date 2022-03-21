UrduPoint.com

UK-Iranian National Slams Government For Taking 6 Years To Secure Her Release From Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 09:05 PM

UK-Iranian National Slams Government for Taking 6 Years to Secure Her Release From Iran

British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was released last week after being detained in Iran for six years under espionage charges, on Monday criticized the UK government for taking so long to secure her release

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was released last week after being detained in Iran for six years under espionage charges, on Monday criticized the UK government for taking so long to secure her release.

"What's happened now should have happened six years ago. I shouldn't have been in prison for six years," Zaghari-Ratcliffe told a press conference.

The 43-year-old woman told broadcasters that she was told "many, many times" by UK government officials that they would get her home, but "that never happened."

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a Thomson Reuters Foundation employee at the time, was arrested in Iran on suspicion of plotting against the Iranian government.

Sentenced to five years behind bars, she was released from prison and put under house arrest in March 2020 on COVID-19 grounds.

In March, 2021, after her prison term expired, Iranian authorities released her from house arrest and had her ankle tag removed, but did not allow her to return to the UK claiming that she could face further charges.

A month later, dual citizen Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to another year in prison on charges of "propaganda activities against the regime."

She arrived back in the UK on Thursday alongside fellow dual national Anoosheh Ashoori, a retired civil engineer who was arrested in August 2017 also on espionage charges.

Related Topics

Iran United Kingdom March August Women 2017 2020 From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Saudi FM arrives to attend OIC-FMC moot

Saudi FM arrives to attend OIC-FMC moot

2 minutes ago
 Putin Offers Confolences to Xi After Plane Crash i ..

Putin Offers Confolences to Xi After Plane Crash in China - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 US Cannot Confirm Russia Hypersonic Missile Strike ..

US Cannot Confirm Russia Hypersonic Missile Strike in Ukraine But Says Certainly ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI trying to protect political system from horse- ..

PTI trying to protect political system from horse-trading: Shibli Faraz

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for enhanced bilateral cooperation ..

Prime Minister for enhanced bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan in diverse fie ..

5 minutes ago
 Fate of Iranian Nuclear Deal Depends on Removal of ..

Fate of Iranian Nuclear Deal Depends on Removal of IRGC From Terrorist List - Re ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>