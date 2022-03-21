UK-Iranian National Slams Government for Taking 6 Years to Secure Her Release From Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was released last week after being detained in Iran for six years under espionage charges, on Monday criticized the UK government for taking so long to secure her release.

"What's happened now should have happened six years ago. I shouldn't have been in prison for six years," Zaghari-Ratcliffe told a press conference.

The 43-year-old woman told broadcasters that she was told "many, many times" by UK government officials that they would get her home, but "that never happened."

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a Thomson Reuters Foundation employee at the time, was arrested in Iran on suspicion of plotting against the Iranian government.

Sentenced to five years behind bars, she was released from prison and put under house arrest in March 2020 on COVID-19 grounds.

In March, 2021, after her prison term expired, Iranian authorities released her from house arrest and had her ankle tag removed, but did not allow her to return to the UK claiming that she could face further charges.

A month later, dual citizen Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to another year in prison on charges of "propaganda activities against the regime."

She arrived back in the UK on Thursday alongside fellow dual national Anoosheh Ashoori, a retired civil engineer who was arrested in August 2017 also on espionage charges.