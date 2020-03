UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jail: husband

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman serving a five-year prison term in Tehran for sedition, was released from jail for two weeks on Tuesday, her husband said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman serving a five-year prison term in Tehran for sedition, was released from jail for two weeks on Tuesday, her husband said.

"The Free Nazanin Campaign is pleased to confirm -- as has long been promised -- that Nazanin was this afternoon (Tuesday) released temporarily on furlough for two weeks until 4 April 2020," Richard Ratcliffe said in an emailed statement.