UK, Iraq Sign Deal On Joint Fight Against 'Scourge Of Terrorism' - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:46 PM

UK, Iraq Sign Deal on Joint Fight Against 'Scourge of Terrorism' - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The UK and Iraqi defense chiefs signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday wherein they pledged to continue fighting together against the "scourge of terrorism," the UK Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"This document is a signal of our commitment to continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Iraq until that danger has been diminished," UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

The deal focuses on military education, including the future assistance in building up Iraqi intelligence capabilities.

There are 500 UK personnel training troops in Iraq, in addition to launching airstrikes against Islamist targets as part of a US-led international coalition.

More Stories From World

