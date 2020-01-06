UK, Iraqi Prime Ministers Agree to De-Escalate Tensions After Soleimani Murder - London

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Iraqi counterpart, Adil Abdul Mahdi, have agreed to look for a diplomatic solution to the crisis that has emerged following the killing of Iranian top military commander Qasem Soleimani, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Iraqi counterpart, Adil Abdul Mahdi, have agreed to look for a diplomatic solution to the crisis that has emerged following the killing of Iranian top military commander Qasem Soleimani, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Monday.

Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, a senior member of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed on January 3 in a US drone strike near the Baghdad airport. Washington believes that Soleimani and Muhandis were behind the December 31, 2019, attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

"The Prime Minister [Johnson] spoke to Prime Minster Abdul Mehdi of Iraq this morning. The leaders discussed the need to deescalate tensions in the region following the death of Qasem Soleimani and agreed to work together to find a diplomatic way forward.

The Prime Minister underlined the UK's unwavering commitment to Iraq's stability and sovereignty and emphasised the importance of the continued fight against the shared threat from Daesh [Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia]," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

The killing of Soleimani and the Iraqi commander has triggered an increase in the regional tensions, with the Iraqi parliament voting to terminate cooperation with the US-led international coalition and urging the government to put an end to foreign military presence in the country. Tehran has pledged to revenge Soleimani's murder, while US President Donald Trump has said that Washington has identified 52 targets in Iran that will be attacked "very fast and very hard" if any US individual or asset is hit.