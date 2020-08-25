UK-Israeli Relationship as Strong as Ever - UK Foreign Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has voiced his satisfaction for the good state of relations between the United Kingdom and Israel after meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, in Tel Aviv on Tuesday

"The UK-Israel relationship is as strong as ever. I expressed [United Kingdom's] enduring friendship to Foreign Minister @Gabi_Ashkenazi this morning. We discussed the significance of normalisation of [UAE-Israeli] relations, and efforts towards greater peace in the Middle East," Raab said on Twitter.

The head of the UK diplomacy is visiting Israel and Palestine this week to stress the United Kingdom's commitment to Israel's security and the need of a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, following the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, as the Foreign Office announced on Monday.

According to the official statement, Raab will also hold separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, to urge both parties to embark in wider cooperation on development, trade and the current coronavirus pandemic.