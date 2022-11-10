UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 09:40 AM

UK Issues General License Authorizing Financial Services for Supply of Russian Fertilizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The government of the United Kingdom on Wednesday issued a general license that authorized the provision of financial services to people connected with Russia for the delivery of specific Russian fertilizers to third countries.

"The general licence permits the provision of financial services and making funds available to a person connected with Russia for the supply or delivery of specified fertiliser goods from Russia to a third country, and making specified fertiliser goods available from Russia to a person in a third country, where they are intended for agricultural use only," the government said on the website.

According to the statement, the license allowed "directly or indirectly making funds available, as otherwise prohibited" by the country's regulations.

The license allows the provision of financial services for the delivery of ammonium nitrate, including fertilizers containing more than 15% by weight ammonium nitrate, except for liquid fertilizers and dry fertilizers containing less than 15% by weight ammonium nitrate.

