UK Issues Loan Guarantees Of $635Mln For Ford Plant To Boost Exports

Thu 23rd July 2020 | 12:39 AM

The UK government has issued loan guarantees worth 500 million pounds ($635 million) for a Dagenham plant of car manufacturer Ford to boost export activity, the UK Department of International Trade said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The UK government has issued loan guarantees worth 500 million pounds ($635 million) for a Dagenham plant of car manufacturer Ford to boost export activity, the UK Department of International Trade said on Wednesday.

"NEWS: @trussliz has announced 500m @UKEF finance for Ford Britain at Dagenham, securing thousands of jobs.

Finance backing for @forduk = investing in British jobs, investing in exporting, investing in the future," the department wrote on Twitter.

The plant received a bank loan totaling 625 million pounds, 500 million of which are guaranteed by the UK authorities.

Currently, the Ford plant in the UK is one of the country's major exporters that supplies car components to more than 15 countries. Its exports volume is about 2.5 billion pounds per year.

