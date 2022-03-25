UK Issues Over 20,000 Visas to Ukrainian Refugees - Home Office

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Over 20,000 Ukrainian nationals fleeing their country after Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine last month have been granted visas to the United Kingdom, the UK Home Office announced on Friday.

"UPDATE: 20,100 Ukraine Family Scheme visas have been granted so far, as of 5pm Thursday," the Ministry of the Interior wrote on Twitter.

Under the scheme, Ukrainians can apply online to join their immediate or extended family in the UK.

The UK government also launched the Ukraine family scheme, which lets people in the UK host Ukrainians refugees who are known to them, but who do not have family ties in the country.

According to data published on the Home Office�s website, 35,500 applications have been submitted so far, but authorities have been criticized for not working quickly enough to grant visas.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted while the civilian population is not in danger.