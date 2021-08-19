(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi by phone, the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister spoke to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi this evening about the situation in Afghanistan.

The leaders shared their understanding of the current situation on the ground and agreed to work together to help the urgent evacuation of our nationals and others," the statement said.

"The Prime Minister outlined his five-point proposal for the international community to support the people of Afghanistan and to contribute to regional stability," it said.