UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Jails Dutch Cocaine Smuggler For 16 Years

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:01 PM

UK jails Dutch cocaine smuggler for 16 years

A Dutch man was jailed for 16 years in Britain on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle cocaine with a street value of 133 million ($171 million) into the country on his yacht

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :A Dutch man was jailed for 16 years in Britain on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle cocaine with a street value of 133 million ($171 million) into the country on his yacht.

Border Force cutter HMC Vigilant intercepted Maarten Peter Pieterse's Dutch-registered SY Marcia around 120 nautical miles (220 kilometres) off the coast of Cornwall, southwest England, on July 18, 2018.

The 61-year-old was arrested after a two-day search of the 60-foot (18-metre) vessel found 93 packages of cocaine. The packages contained 1,661 individual blocks of the drug.

He pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.

The National Crime Agency, which targets international and organised crime, said more than two tonnes of high-grade was recovered in the operation.

"This huge haul of cocaine is one of the largest seizures of class A ever in the UK, with a potential street value of more than 130 million," said NCA operations manager Ty Surgeon.

The agency said the yacht had been "specially adapted for the sole purpose of drug smuggling".

"I have no doubt these drugs were destined for Europe and the UK, to be sold by drugs gangs who are also involved in intimidation, exploitation and violence," added Surgeon.

Crew member Emile Adriaan Jeroen Schoemaker, 45, was arrested alongside Pieterse but found not guilty in June.

Related Topics

Europe Drugs Cornwall Man Bristol United Kingdom June July 2018 Million Court

Recent Stories

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

3 minutes ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

4 minutes ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

4 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

26 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

27 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.