UK, Japan Agree To Strengthen Trade, Security Partnership Ahead Of G7 Meeting

Mon 03rd May 2021 | 10:41 PM

The United Kingdom and Japan agreed to boost their strategic partnership and increase trade and security cooperation during bilateral talks held on Monday by their top diplomats ahead of the G7 foreign and development ministers' meeting in London, the UK Foreign Office said

According to the official statement, Dominic Raab also thanked Toshimitsu Motegi for Japan's support to London's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), as part of the UK government's decision to focus on the Indo-Pacific region after leaving the European Union in December 2020.

"I was delighted to host Toshimitsu Motegi in Chevening today for productive discussions about our strategic partnership.

The depth of the UK-Japan relationship is based around a shared outlook on democracy, free trade, tackling climate change, and security collaboration," the UK foreign secretary was quoted as saying.

Both foreign ministers also explored opportunities for increased collaboration in areas of shared interest and where the two countries can share expertise such as economic security, advanced technologies, health and science.

From May 3-5, London is hosting the first in-person meeting of G7 foreign and development ministers since April 2019. Last year, the meetings were held by video because of the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting will also be attended by the representatives from India, Australia, South Korea, South Africa and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

