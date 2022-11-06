UrduPoint.com

UK, Japan Expected To Sign Defense Pact In December - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 06:40 AM

UK, Japan Expected to Sign Defense Pact in December - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) The United Kingdom plans to sign a new defense agreement with Japan next month, which will enable the two countries to boost cooperation with the United States in the Indo-Pacific region, The Financial Times reports citing sources.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) will also aim to enhance deterrence against China and will make joint exercises easier, people familiar with the talks told the newspaper on Saturday.

Japan is also in the "initial stages" of considering a similar agreement with the Philippines, The Financial Times said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced last month that Australia and Japan had agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense and security by signing a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation.

