UK, Japan Sign $16.5Mln Deal To Develop Innovative Nuclear Technologies

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

UK, Japan Sign $16.5Mln Deal to Develop Innovative Nuclear Technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The United Kingdom and Japan signed a 15 million pound (about $16.5 million) agreement to automate nuclear technology, the UK government's press center reported on Wednesday.

"This innovative research alliance with Japan will ensure we share our expertise in robotics to address complex challenges such as nuclear decommissioning, while helping to secure highly skilled jobs across the country as we build back better from the pandemic," UK Minister for Science, Research and Innovation Amanda Solloway said, as quoted by the government's press release.

The four-year research project, dubbed LongOps, aims at the deployment of robotics and automation technology to aid in decommissioning nuclear facilities and fusion energy production. The program is designed to protect human health at nuclear and fusion facilities and provide new jobs in the high-tech sector.

More Stories From World

