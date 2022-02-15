UK, Japan to Cooperate on Fighter Jet Sensor Research - Defense Minister

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United Kingdom and Japan have agreed to cooperate on a world-leading fighter jet sensor that could enable armed forces to better detect future threats from air, land and sea, the UK ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

"We are proud to work ever closer with our partners in Japan to ensure both our Armed Forces remain at the forefront of military innovation," UK Minister for Defense Procurement Jeremy Quin was quoted as saying.

Research on the universal radio frequency sensor technology, known as "JAGUAR," is scheduled to start in April at the site of UK aerospace company Leonardo in Edinburgh, Scotland, while the design, building and evaluation of the system will take around five years.

According to the statement, the joint project with Japan is part of the UK's Combat Air Strategy, backed by �2 billion ($2.7 billion) of funding during the next four years.