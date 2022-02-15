UrduPoint.com

UK, Japan To Cooperate On Fighter Jet Sensor Research - Defense Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

UK, Japan to Cooperate on Fighter Jet Sensor Research - Defense Minister

The United Kingdom and Japan have agreed to cooperate on a world-leading fighter jet sensor that could enable armed forces to better detect future threats from air, land and sea, the UK ministry of Defense said on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United Kingdom and Japan have agreed to cooperate on a world-leading fighter jet sensor that could enable armed forces to better detect future threats from air, land and sea, the UK ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

"We are proud to work ever closer with our partners in Japan to ensure both our Armed Forces remain at the forefront of military innovation," UK Minister for Defense Procurement Jeremy Quin was quoted as saying.

Research on the universal radio frequency sensor technology, known as "JAGUAR," is scheduled to start in April at the site of UK aerospace company Leonardo in Edinburgh, Scotland, while the design, building and evaluation of the system will take around five years.

According to the statement, the joint project with Japan is part of the UK's Combat Air Strategy, backed by �2 billion ($2.7 billion) of funding during the next four years.

Related Topics

Technology Company Edinburgh United Kingdom Japan SITE April From Billion

Recent Stories

Man dies in Quetta road mishap

Man dies in Quetta road mishap

4 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension from various feede ..

PESCO notifies power suspension from various feeders

9 minutes ago
 University of Sargodha celebrates Chinese Lantern ..

University of Sargodha celebrates Chinese Lantern Festival

9 minutes ago
 Afghan delegation appreciates PAJCCI's efforts to ..

Afghan delegation appreciates PAJCCI's efforts to strengthen Pak-Afghan business ..

9 minutes ago
 NATO chief says 'cautious optimism' over Ukraine c ..

NATO chief says 'cautious optimism' over Ukraine crisis

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest nine violators of kite-flying ban, r ..

Police arrest nine violators of kite-flying ban, recovers 3300 kites, 135 string ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>