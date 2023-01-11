UrduPoint.com

UK, Japan To Sign 'Most Important' Defense Treaty In Over Century - UK Government

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

UK, Japan to Sign 'Most Important' Defense Treaty in Over Century - UK Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The United Kingdom and Japan on Wednesday will sign a highly significant defense cooperation agreement in over a century, which will allow the two countries deploy their forces on each other's territory, the UK government said.

The deal will be signed by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in London during Kishida's five-day trip to G7 countries that began in France earlier in the week. Kishida is also scheduled to visit Canada and the United States, with the Japanese prime minister expected to hold talks with US President Joe Biden on security and defense cooperation between Tokyo and Washington.

"Years of negotiation will culminate in the signing today, which will rapidly accelerate defence and security cooperation and allow the UK and Japan to deploy forces in one another's countries," the statement read, adding that the deal will be "the most important" defense treaty between the countries since 1902.

According to the UK government, the treaty called the Reciprocal Access Agreement, is also intended to "cement the UK's commitment" to Indo-Pacific security as it allows the two sides to plan and conduct larger scale joint military exercises in the area.

"This Reciprocal Access Agreement is hugely significant for both our nations - it cements our commitment to the Indo-Pacific and underlines our joint efforts to bolster economic security, accelerate our defence cooperation and drive innovation that creates highly skilled jobs," Sunak was quoted as saying in the statement released by the UK government ahead of the meeting.

In early December, the UK and Japan together with Italy agreed to launch the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) to jointly develop a new generation fighter by 2035.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Washington Canada France Visit London Tokyo Italy United Kingdom Japan United States December Government Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

2 hours ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

3 hours ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

3 hours ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

4 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.