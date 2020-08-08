UrduPoint.com
UK, Japan Want To Reach Trade Agreement In August - Trade Secretary

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:40 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The United Kingdom and Japan are going to sign a trade agreement until the end of August, UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss said after the talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

On Wednesday-Friday, Motegi was on his official visit to the United Kingdom, during which he held talks with Truss and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

"Positive negotiations with @moteging [Motegi] on trade deal. Reached consensus on major elements of deal inc. ambitious provisions in digital, data and financial services that go significantly beyond EU-Japan deal. Shared aim to reach formal agreement in principle by end August," Truss wrote on her Twitter page on Friday.

The UK is discussing trade deals with the European Union and non-EU nations after Brexit that took place on January 31. 

