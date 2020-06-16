UrduPoint.com
UK Jobless Claims Near Three Million On Coronavirus

UK jobless claims more than doubled at the height of Britain's coronavirus outbreak, official data showed Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :UK jobless claims more than doubled at the height of Britain's coronavirus outbreak, official data showed Tuesday.

Claims surged 126 percent to 2.8 million people in the three months to May, coinciding with a strict nationwide lockdown that shut shops and businesses, Office for National Statistics figures revealed.

Claims surged almost a quarter in May from April, the ONS added, while job vacancies tumbled to a record low as economic activity ground to a halt.

Britain's lockdown was imposed on March 23, when the UK government also launched a "furlough" jobs retention scheme under which it pays the bulk of wages.

Lockdown restrictions were eased this month but furloughing continues.

The ONS on Tuesday added that the unemployment rate -- or the proportion of the workforce that is unemployed -- was flat at 3.9 percent in the three months to April, not far from a 45-year low.

Furloughed workers are classified as employed under the ONS data, while the rate is likely to start shooting higher from next month's figures, taking into account the surge in claims to May and beyond.

Separately Tuesday, the UK Treasury said 9.1 million people were being paid via its furlough scheme.

More Stories From World

