UrduPoint.com

UK Jobs Picture Robust As Omicron Struck

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 02:46 PM

UK jobs picture robust as Omicron struck

Britain's unemployment rate dropped and payrolls recovered further at the end of last year despite the onset of the Omicron variant, official data showed Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Britain's unemployment rate dropped and payrolls recovered further at the end of last year despite the onset of the Omicron variant, official data showed Tuesday.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent in the three months to the end of November, from 4.2 percent in the quarter ending in October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The number of payrolled workers meanwhile jumped 0.6 percent in December from November, the ONS added.

"The number of employees on payrolls continued to grow strongly in December, with the total now well above pre-pandemic levels," said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan.

He added that the unemployment rate "fell back almost to where it was before Covid-19 hit".

Morgan noted however that job vacancies were growing at a slower pace compared with last summer and that real wages in November fell on the year for the first time since mid-2020 following a spike to inflation.

Related Topics

Job October November December From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

India’s legendry Kathak dance artist Birju Mahar ..

India’s legendry Kathak dance artist Birju Maharaj dies

10 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incide ..

Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incidents

30 minutes ago
 realme Number Series Smartphones among the Fastest ..

Realme Number Series Smartphones among the Fastest to Reach 40M Shipments Global ..

46 minutes ago
 Rescue workers search for survivors after deadly q ..

Rescue workers search for survivors after deadly quake

50 seconds ago
 Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

52 seconds ago
 Turkish stocks down at opening session

Turkish stocks down at opening session

53 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.