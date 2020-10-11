UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Joins Study To Establish BCG Vaccine Potency Against COVID-19 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

UK Joins Study to Establish BCG Vaccine Potency Against COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Researchers in the United Kingdom will recruit some 10,000 people to partake in a study to establish whether the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine against tuberculosis can help in fighting off COVID-19, media reported Sunday.

According to Sky News, the study will be trialed on health care workers and home care employees and will be led by the University of Exeter.

The UK researchers will coordinate with similar studies underway in Australia, the Netherlands, Spain and Brazil the news outlet reported.

About 100 million babies are immunized with BCG vaccine every year and studies have shown that it boosts immunity in a generalized way, not only against tuberculosis.

While most nations have a blanket vaccination policy for all newborns, western European nations, Australia and New Zealand have suspended mandatory immunizations due to low rates of tuberculosis in the general population.

Related Topics

Australia Immunity Exeter Spain Brazil United Kingdom Netherlands Sunday Media All Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 6 businesses and warns 1 for v ..

20 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed promotes Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei

20 minutes ago

Initiative by ‘Mother of the UAE’ restores eye ..

1 hour ago

DFM collaborates with 14 companies as &#039;Launch ..

1 hour ago

Colombia joins World Logistics Passport

2 hours ago

MoHAP organises first global virtual forum on futu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.