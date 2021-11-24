UrduPoint.com

UK Judge Agrees Abramovich Claim In Putin Book Defamatory

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:59 PM

UK judge agrees Abramovich claim in Putin book defamatory

London's High Court on Wednesday ruled that a book which claimed Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea football club at the Kremlin's behest were defamatory after he sued for libel

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :London's High Court on Wednesday ruled that a book which claimed Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea football club at the Kremlin's behest were defamatory after he sued for libel.

"Putin's People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and Then Took On The West" alleges Russian President Vladimir Putin has overseen a vast exodus of ill-gotten money to spread influence abroad, including Abramovich's purchase of Chelsea in 2003.

Judge Amanda Tipples issued a ruling after Abramovich and Russian oil company Rosneft sued publisher HarperCollins and author Catherine Belton personally for libel, with their claims being heard together.

The judge said she agreed with Abramovich that several allegations in the book by the Financial Times' former Moscow correspondent were "defamatory of the claimant" and presented as statements of fact, not opinion.

The judge concluded that the critically acclaimed book alleged Abramovich "purchased Chelsea Football Club in 2003 at the direction of President Putin so that Russia could gain acceptance and influence in the UK".

HarperCollins said it was "carefully considering the judgement".

A spokesperson for Abramovich said "we welcome today's judgement" and called for the "false and defamatory claims about Mr.

Abramovich to be corrected as soon as possible".

The book cited sources including exiled Russian billionaire Sergei Pugachev as alleging that Putin wanted Abramovich to buy Chelsea to increase Russian influence in the UK.

It also quoted a source close to Abramovich as denying this.

The judge ruled the passages' meaning to the reader is that Abramovich is "under the control of President Vladimir Putin" and "has had to make the fortune from his business empire available for the use of President Putin and his regime".

She said the book made several other defamatory claims concerning Abramovich, including over his alleged role as "cashier" for former Russian president Boris Yeltsin.

Tipples also ruled that one claim concerning Rosneft's purchase of an oil company was defamatory.

The rulings concerned only the judge's interpretation of how passages in the book would be interpreted by an "ordinary reasonable reader", not whether they were true.

This came after initial hearings in July when lawyers for the claimants presented the judge with lists of what they said were offending passages in the book.

Two other Russian oligarchs, Pyotr Aven and Mikhail Fridman, dropped legal claims after HarperCollins agreed to cut material from future editions.

Related Topics

Football Business Moscow Russia Lawyers Company Oil Buy Pugachev Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Money July From Chelsea Court

Recent Stories

Chief Minister pays tributes to Marium Mukhtar

Chief Minister pays tributes to Marium Mukhtar

1 second ago
 Pakistan needs avoiding great power rivalry crossf ..

Pakistan needs avoiding great power rivalry crossfire in Asia Pacific region: Ex ..

3 seconds ago
 Japanese, Vietnamese Prime Ministers Discuss 'Open ..

Japanese, Vietnamese Prime Ministers Discuss 'Open and Free Indo-Pacific Region' ..

3 minutes ago
 IGP inaugurates new building of PS Neela in Chakwa ..

IGP inaugurates new building of PS Neela in Chakwal

3 minutes ago
 White House Sets Up New Energy Division to Coordin ..

White House Sets Up New Energy Division to Coordinate Climate Change Policy - Re ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces receives Sa ..

Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces receives Saudi Land Forces commander

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.