UK Judge Grants Prosecution's Request To Retry Ex-Police Chief For Hillsborough Disaster

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:44 PM

UK Judge Grants Prosecution's Request to Retry Ex-Police Chief for Hillsborough Disaster

A UK judge granted on Tuesday the UK Crown Prosecution Service's request to retry David Duckenfield, a former South Yorkshire police chief superintendent, on charges of negligence manslaughter, after a jury failed to reach a verdict on the case earlier in the year

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) A UK judge granted on Tuesday the UK Crown Prosecution Service's request to retry David Duckenfield, a former South Yorkshire police chief superintendent, on charges of negligence manslaughter, after a jury failed to reach a verdict on the case earlier in the year.

On April 15, 1989, 96 people, aged between 10 and 67, were crushed to death during the Football Association Challenge Cup semi-final game at Hillsborough Stadium in the central city of Sheffield. Duckenfield was in command during the accident and was charged with gross negligence manslaughter in relation to 95 of the victims.

The new trial will be held at Preston crown court on October 7.

Duckenfield, 74, was tried between January 14 and March 25, 2019, along with Graham Mackrell, a former secretary of the Sheffield Wednesday Football Club and safety officer for the stadium at the time of the incident.

At the time of the trial, the jury failed to reach a verdict for Duckenfield, but found Mackrell guilty of failing to allocate enough turnstiles there were only seven for the over 10,000 people that had tickets to the sector of the stadium where the tragedy took place.

Duckenfield was not tried for the 96th victim because they died in 1993, after several years of being held on life support. UK law says that a criminal charge relating to death cannot be brought against a person if a victim died after more than a year and a day since the incident that led to the death.

