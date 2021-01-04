UrduPoint.com
UK Judge Rules Against Extradition Of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange To US

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:26 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled on Monday against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, where he could face up to 175 years in jail for the publication of classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as thousands of US diplomatic cables between 2010 and 2011.

"I rule it would be unjust to extradite Mr. Assange," the judge said, citing health reasons and the risk that the whistleblower could commit suicide.

