UK Judge Rules Prince Harry Victim Of Phone Hacking By Mirror Group

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

UK judge rules Prince Harry victim of phone hacking by Mirror Group

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A UK judge ruled Friday that Prince Harry was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), and awarded him £140,600 ($179,600) in damages.

The high court judge ruled in favour of the Duke of Sussex in 15 of the 33 sample articles that he submitted as evidence in his lawsuit against MGN, which publishes The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

Justice Timothy Fancourt said he had concluded that the newspapers carried out "extensive" phone hacking of celebrities between 2006 and 2011, even when a public inquiry into the conduct of the British press was ongoing.

"I consider that his phone was only hacked to a modest extent, and that this was probably carefully controlled by certain people at each newspaper," Fancourt said.

Prince Harry said in a statement read outside court by his lawyer that the ruling was "vindicating and affirming".

In a statement a spokesperson for MGN said: "Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation."

