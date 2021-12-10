UK judges uphold US govt appeal against block on Assange extradition

The US government on Friday won its bid to overturn a block on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain to face trial for publishing top secret documents

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The US government on Friday won its bid to overturn a block on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain to face trial for publishing top secret documents.

Washington brought the challenge after a lower court judge in London ruled in January that the 50-year-old Australian would be a suicide risk in the US justice system.