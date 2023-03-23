UK Junior Doctors Announce New 96-Hour Strike Over Low Pay From April 11-14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The British Medical Association (BMA) announced on Thursday another round of strikes by junior doctors over low pay, expected to take place from April 11-14 across England.

On March 13, junior doctors in the UK's National Health Service (NHS) started a 72-hour strike over pay, joined by civil servants, London tube train drivers and teachers. The strike led to the cancellation of thousands of surgeries and appointments.

"Second round of strike dates announced: 11, 12, 13, 14 April. We are holding a 96 hour walk out of all junior doctors in England in order to achieve a full pay restoration. This is our second round of action ... If the Government refuses to offer a full pay restoration, we will be calling for further full walkouts of all junior doctors," the association said in a statement.

The pay of junior doctors in the NHS had been cut by more than a quarter since 2008, the BMA stated, adding that low salaries combined with the current high workload and the "crippling" cost-of-living crisis were driving doctors out of their profession.

The strike has been called since the UK government refuses to engage and discuss doctors' concerns over pay, the association stated. The BMA has been demanding a full pay restoration to 2008 levels, which is equivalent to a raise of over 30%.

The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with salaries and the worsening economic situation caused by soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.