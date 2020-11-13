UK Junior Foreign Minister to Visit Russia Next Week to Talk Climate, Pandemic - Embassy

The UK minister for European neighbourhood and the Americas, Wendy Morton, will visit Russia from November 16-17 to discuss climate change, the pandemic, economic recovery and human rights, the embassy in Moscow said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The UK minister for European neighbourhood and the Americas, Wendy Morton, will visit Russia from November 16-17 to discuss climate change, the pandemic, economic recovery and human rights, the embassy in Moscow said on Friday.

"During her stay in Russia, the minister is planning to meet with Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov and presidential adviser on climate change Ruslan Edelgeriev to discuss solutions to such problems as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery, as well as to address issues on which our opinions differ, including the protection of human rights," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

The mission added that being permanent members of the UN Security Council, the UK and Russia "have a common interest and shared responsibility for international security."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has confirmed the upcoming visit. According to the diplomat, Titov and Morton are slated to meet on November 17 to discuss bilateral relations, as well as topical international and regional issues.