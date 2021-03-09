UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Justice Minister Says Prisoners Not Getting Priority COVID-19 Vaccinations

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

UK Justice Minister Says Prisoners Not Getting Priority COVID-19 Vaccinations

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) UK Justice Minister Robert Buckland said on Tuesday that prison inmates in the United Kingdom "should not ahead of the queue" to get COVID-19 vaccine and will have to wait for their turn on the priority list set by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

"The important point here is that prisoners will not get priority ahead of any other part of the community," Buckland told Sky news broadcaster, adding that a number of inmates have already been vaccinated because they fall into the most vulnerable category.

The Justice secretary said, however, that "his particular priority" is that prison staff get inoculated "as soon as possible."

The UK Department of Health and Social Care announced on Monday that more than 22 million people -around one third of the 66 million UK population - have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that every adult in the UK should be offered a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July.

Related Topics

United Kingdom July Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $68.17 a barrel M ..

9 minutes ago

Vote of Trust for PM Imran: Asad Qaisar says he wi ..

17 minutes ago

France Identifies Islamists Linked to Samuel Paty' ..

18 minutes ago

PACE President Daems to Pay Working Visit to Mosco ..

18 minutes ago

Uzbekistan, Pakistan discuss progress on bilateral ..

18 minutes ago

Europe stock markets little changed at open 9 marc ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.