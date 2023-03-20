UrduPoint.com

UK Justice Minister Says Set To Meet With Colleagues Monday To Support ICC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) UK State Secretary for Justice Dominic Raab says representatives of a number of countries will meet in London on Monday to express support for the International Criminal Court (ICC).

On Friday, the ICC, the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

"A year on from the illegal invasion of Ukraine, international leaders are coming together in London tomorrow to show our continued and growing support for the International Criminal Court. War criminals must be held to account for the cruel atrocities we are witnessing," Raab said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to British media reports, justice ministers from over 40 countries will be represented at the meeting at Lancaster House on Monday, hosted by Raab and Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Yesilgoz-Zegerius.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the ICC warrants to arrest Putin and Lvova-Belova are legally null and void as Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute and has no obligations under it, nor does it cooperate with the ICC.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stated that Russia is not a party to the ICC and its jurisdiction is not recognized by Moscow, so any of its decisions against the country are null from the legal point of view.

