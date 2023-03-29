UrduPoint.com

UK Justice Secretary Pledges More Help To Northern Ireland Police To Tackle Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 09:29 PM

UK Justice Secretary Pledges More Help to Northern Ireland Police to Tackle Terrorism

The UK government will make sure that the police and secret services in Northern Ireland have all available resources to tackle the growing threat of terrorism in the area, UK State Secretary for Justice and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The UK government will make sure that the police and secret services in Northern Ireland have all available resources to tackle the growing threat of terrorism in the area, UK State Secretary for Justice and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, UK counterintelligence service MI5 raised the terror threat level in Northern Ireland from "substantial" to "severe," meaning that a terror attack is "highly likely."

"Of course we will make sure all the resources available to the PSNI (the Police Service of Northern Ireland)," Raab told the UK lower house as regards measures the government is taking in response to the increased threat.

Raab also said that the growing terrorist threat was disappointing, adding, however, that the number of terrorist attacks in Northern Ireland had significantly fallen since the peak years of 2009-2010.

On Tuesday, UK Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said, commenting on the decision of MI5 to change the threat level, that there had been a growth in terrorist activity in the region in recent months, targeting police officers in particular.

Over the second half of the 20th century, Northern Ireland saw a bloody conflict between nationalists fighting for a unified Ireland and loyalists who wanted to keep Northern Ireland part of the UK. The conflict was resolved in 1998 with the signing of the Good Friday peace accord that saw Catholics and Protestants sharing power in Northern Ireland. Since then, there have still been minor cases of politically motivated violence in the region, with a series of riots erupting in loyalist areas as recently as in spring 2021.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Century Prime Minister Riots Police Ireland United Kingdom All From Government

Recent Stories

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

6 minutes ago
 PM orders authorities to address all concerns of M ..

PM orders authorities to address all concerns of MQM-P about census

14 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Create Apps in Dub ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative

22 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Sees Largest Weekly Demand in 4 Month ..

US Crude Oil Sees Largest Weekly Demand in 4 Months - Energy Agency

15 minutes ago
 Russia Oil, Condensate Production in February Down ..

Russia Oil, Condensate Production in February Down by 8.5% M/M to 42.1Mt - Rosst ..

15 minutes ago
 Unemployment in Russia Reaches Historical Low of 3 ..

Unemployment in Russia Reaches Historical Low of 3.5% in February - Rosstat

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.